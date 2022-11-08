LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After the issue wound its way through the state political and legal process, Arkansans will vote Tuesday on if the state will allow recreational marijuana use for adults.

If ballot Issue 4 passes, Arkansas will have a constitutional amendment that allows adults 21 years of age and over to have and use marijuana with certain restrictions but without the existing requirement for a medical use card.

Polling shows support for recreational marijuana use has fallen since the Arkansas Supreme Court decision on Sept. 22 that officially placed it on the ballot. A Talk Business & Politics Hendrix College poll published Sept. 15 showed 58.5% of voters favored recreational marijuana. An Oct. 23 poll from the same source indicates that the number has slipped to just over 50%.

A Nov. 3 poll from the University of Arkansas Fulbright School shows support for the amendment has fallen to 41% support. A spokesman for Responsible Growth Arkansas, which sponsored the ballot issue, disputed the UA poll results.

Arkansas is one of five states voting on recreational marijuana in this election, joining Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.