Arkansas mother, foster care advocate announces run for lieutenant governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local mom and foster care advocate placed her bid into the 2022 race of the lieutenant governor’s office Wednesday morning.

Kelly Krout of Lowell, Arkansas, is currently studying social work, which she says has sparked a passion for policy. In a press release, Krout said she is running for lieutenant governor because she believes that the state deserves leaders who are willing to do the right thing.

On her campaign website, Krout expressed her passion for serving as a foster parent and how she wants to use her experience in the child welfare system to make a change in Arkansas.

“As a former foster parent who has had to navigate government systems, and as a mom of seven boys, I’ve learned a thing or two about efficiency, compassion, and hard work,” she wrote. “I’m looking forward to using those skills to move Arkansas forward.”

Krout is the first person to announce her candidacy in the Democratic primary.

There are currently five candidates who have announced their run in the Republican primary, including Arkansas Surgeon General Greg Bledsoe, state Sen. Jason Rapert, former state GOP head Doyle Webb, Washington County judge Joseph Wood and Little Rock lawyer Chris Bequette.