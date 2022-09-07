MORRILTON, Ark – Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.

Wednesday, Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a stop in Morrilton, Arkansas on her Freedom Tour across the state.

During her visit, she addressed a crowd of supporters, restating her platform then visited with each person in attendance.

“I want to make sure I have time to visit with each person to address whatever concerns they have,” said Sanders.

Sanders says she is running on the idea of keeping government limited while focusing on bettering education and creating higher paying jobs.

“People here, for the most part, they want government out of the way, not in the middle of every single thing they’re doing,” said Sanders. “So, our message of defending freedom and pushing back against that is really resonating with people.”

Meanwhile, Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones continues his tour of the state focusing on his message of bettering preschool, broadband, and jobs in Arkansas.

“We’re taking a step for every one of those Arkansans who could have voted but didn’t,” said Jones. “How do we show up for our neighbors? How do we engage our neighbors and give them a reason to be part of this process?”

Ricky Dale Harrington is also running for Arkansas governor.

He says he’s focusing on a more ‘grassroots effort’ with the hope people will root for something different.

“To be able to compete side by side major party candidates and demonstrate to the people of Arkansas that there may be other options that are just s competent and viable as major party candidates,” said Harrington.

Sanders will continue her campaign tour in Clarksville Thursday. Jones will travel to Jonesboro Thursday.

Election day is November 8.