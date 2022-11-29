LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The new governor-elect of Arkansas is shaping her office staff in preparation for assuming the role in January.

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced four names Tuesday for her senior staff. The names include members of her campaign staff and transition team.

Two have been named Deputy Chief of Staff for the governor’s office: Judd P. Deere and Kelly Eichler.

Deere was the communications director for the Sarah for Governor campaign and the transition team. He had been a deputy press secretary for President Donald Trump.

Eichler had been a policy director for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and a criminal justice advisor for former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Huckabee had appointed her to a seven-year term on the state board of corrections.

Andrew “Vu” Ritchie has been appointed chief legal counsel for the governor’s office. He is currently the deputy director of the transition team, having served as general counsel for the Huckabee Sanders campaign.

Jordan Power will assume the role of director of public affairs for Huckabee Sanders. He had been the deputy campaign manager for the Huckabee Sanders campaign and is currently the transition team’s executive affairs director. He is the former campaign director for the 2016 presidential campaign of Gov. Mike Huckabee.

Gov.-elect Huckabee Sanders will take the oath of office on Jan. 10, 2023