LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It is more than two years away from the next presidential election, but rumors are circulating about a potential run for Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The governor was asked during a news briefing Tuesday if he is considering a run for the White House.

Hutchinson said he is fully focused on being governor but added he is also concerned about what’s happening globally, the country and the Republican party.

When pressed for an answer on him considering a run, the former head of the DEA and Homeland Security Undersecretary said he was not ruling it out.

“I’m not considering it, I would say that that option is open down the road because it’s a long ways down the road,” he told reporters.

Hutchinson said that if he has an opportunity to help guide the country and provide influence, he will because he cares.