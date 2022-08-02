LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Community Organizations, an organization representing several local groups, has come out in favor of the millage extension currently in early voting toward a Aug. 9 Election Day in Little Rock.

The vote is actually on six bond issues for streets, drainage, fire apparatus, parks and recreation, district court facility and port industrial park improvements. The bond issues will be supported by the extension of the city’s 3.0 millage.

The group, Arkansas Community Organizations, has asked that the city Board of Directors to “allocate the money to each ward according to need, not just equally, once approved” in its statement.

“Arkansas Community Organizations supports the millage extension because we see this as a positive step forward for our community. Our streets and sidewalks are in need of repair, and parts of this millage will allow them to be repaired,” ACO president Donna Massey said. “However, to benefit underserved communities, the City Board should not divide the funds equally among wards, but distribute according to our needs, which is an equitable and fair process. This extension will keep our property tax rates the same if it passes.”

The current Little Rock 3.0 millage was set in 2012 and was set to end this year. A single millage, or mil, is 1%, or $1 for every $1,000 in assessed property value. In Arkansas, a property is assessed at 20% of its market value. The Little Rock millage at 3.0 is, therefore, $3 per every $1,000 of your property’s assessed value.