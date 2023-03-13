LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin created a new unit Monday designed to increase public confidence in elections.

The Election Integrity Unit will operate under the office’s Special Investigations Unit, a spokesperson said. The AG’s office Chief of Investigations Wayne Bewley will direct the new unit.

The unit is intended to maintain public confidence in the election process, Griffin said.

“Public confidence in our elections is tied directly to public confidence in government,” he said. “Election integrity has always been a priority for me throughout my time in public office. Therefore, as Attorney General I have established an Election Integrity Unit.”

The unit was created using existing resources, Griffin noted.

Arkansas residents who wish to file a complaint concerning potential election law violations should use the Election Law Hotline at 833-995-8683.