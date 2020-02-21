Amy Klobuchar to travel to North Dakota, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Sunday, February 23

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Amy For America today announced that Senator Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Fargo, North Dakota, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday, February 23. 

According to a released by Klobuchar’s campaign, she will attend a Little Rock Grassroots event in Maumelle at 3:30pm on Sunday.

The event is being held at the Maumelle Event Center. Doors will open to the public at 3:00pm.

The center is located at:

10910 Maumelle Blvd
North Little Rock, AR 72113

