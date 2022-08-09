LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People living in Little Rock made the final trip to the polls on Tuesday for a special election.

So far, early votes and absentee ballots show all the bonds have passed.

In Little Rock, six improvement bonds were on the ballot dealing with different departments.

The bonds are:

Street improvement $40.5 million

Drainage improvement $40.5 million

Fire Apparatus improvement $19.5 million

Park and Recreation improvement $37 million

District Court facility improvement $8.5 million

Port Industrial Park improvement $15.8 million



The bonds will be funded by extending the city’s 3.0 mil property tax.