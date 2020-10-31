A packed race for North Little Rock’s mayor

The race for North Little Rock mayor will consist of four candidates:

Terry Hartwick, who was the former mayor of the city from 1984-1988. He became the NLR Chamber of Commerce Executive Director in early 2001 and has served as the city’s Parks and Rec Director.

Tracy Steele has previously served in the General Assembly and was also appointed positions in the state by both former governor Bill Clinton and current governor Asa Hutchinson. He currently serves on the NLR School Board as the president.

Debi Ross currently represents Ward 1 of North Little Rock, which is a seat she has held since 2007.

Alice Kunce is the only non-elected official in the race and she is a middle school teacher for the Little Rock School District.

We asked all the candidates about why they chose to run for this office, how the city could potentially partner with NLRSD, what infrastructure needs would they address, any further Covid-19 responses they would like to see done in NLR, any reforms or policies they would like to see implemented within NLRPD, and what they would do to stimulate job growth for the city.