87K+ Arkansans vote early in Primary Election

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thousands of Arkansans are casting their ballots early for Tuesday’s primary.

Through the end of Wednesday 87,329 had cast their ballots in early voting, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office.

In most counties, early voting is conducted at the county clerk’s office.

The Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office website states that during a preferential primary or a general election, early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, ending at 5 p.m. on the Monday before the election.

The last day to vote early in the Arkansas Primary is on Monday, March 2.

Arkansas is among 14 states holding primary elections on Super Tuesday. The others are: Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.