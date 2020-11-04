2nd Congressional District Race: Hill projected to win, Elliott says the race isn’t over yet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- In the biggest contest in Arkansas, voters re-elected Congressman French Hill (R) for a fourth term.

It is a close race against St. Sen. Joyce Elliott (D).

Elliott says the race for District 2 isn’t over yet.

Both of the candidates were campaigning until Tuesday night.

French Hill declared victory with 55% of the votes just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Elliot said not so fast, the votes haven’t all been counted yet.

Initial numbers showed the congressman and Elliott neck and neck.

Even up until Election Day, the race was in a dead heat in polling.

This would be Hill’s fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, with the congressman serving District 2 since 2015.

At the Republican watch party Tuesday night, Hill made a late-night appearance to talk about his plans for one more term in Congress and to also show appreciation to his supporters.

“What a rewarding opportunity it has been to serve the people of central Arkansas,” said Congressman Hill. “I want to thank our voters for entrusting me to represent them for two more years in the people’s house.”

St. Sen. Elliott released the following statement on Twitter:

St. Sen. Elliott also said that every vote must be counted and we need to work to restore faith in our democracy.

She said it’s been humbling to see how much her campaign has grown.

