Breaking News
Watch live: House vote to send impeachment to Senate for trial

2 advance to runoff in primary for Arkansas House seat

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP)- Two candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for an Arkansas House seat that had been held by a civil rights attorney who died last year are advancing to a runoff.

Joy Springer won a plurality of votes in Tuesday’s primary for the District 34 seat and Ryan Davis finished second in the four-person race.

The two will face off in a Feb. 11 runoff. The Little Rock seat had been held by Democratic Rep. John Walker, who died in October.

The winner of the primary will face independent candidate Roderick Talley in the March 3 special election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories