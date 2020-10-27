12 people, 10 questions: The candidates vying for a seat on the Little Rock Board of Directors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are 13 people running for three different positions on the Little Rock Board of Directors.
These are all At-Large positions, meaning the candidate elected will represent the entire city
Editorial note: Incumbent Capi Peck is running unopposed for Position Four and requested her time be passed onto other candidates.
MEET THE CANDIDATES – POSITION EIGHT
Editorial note: Candidate Phillip Bryant did not respond to our request for an interview, provide written responses to the ten questions or submit a photo.