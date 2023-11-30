BOSTON (WWLP) – A Massachusetts animal shelter that was in search of a special adopter for a kitten with severely deformed hind legs announced Wednesday that a Boston radio host has come to his rescue.

The young kitten, named Gumby, was sent to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals – Angell Animal Medical Center (MSPCA) on Nov. 11 from the SPCA of Texas for medical treatment and a loving home.

“We’ve never seen a cat quite like this,” said Dr. Rebecca Fellman, MSPCA-Angell lead clinician of community and shelter medicine. “Both of Gumby’s back legs are severely deformed with muscle contracture that limits his joint mobility, but he still manages to get around —.often on all fours.”

“We’re working with Angell specialists to explore all pathways to manage his condition, but Gumby’s quite remarkable in that he’s actually doing well, despite the deformities.”

After two days of inquiries, the MSPCA announced on Wednesday that Gumby found his forever home with Boston radio personality Danielle Murr, who has officially adopted Gumby. He has left the shelter and will move to North Shore with Danielle and his new siblings: a dog, cat and hamster.

Gumby is able to walk and use the litter box, and the shelter staff says that he is very sweet, loving and playful. The shelter was looking for special adopters who were willing to take on the unique challenges that come along with Gumby’s medical needs, and adopters who have a close relationship with a veterinarian.

“Gumby acts like a regular kitten,” explained Erin Morey, MSPCA Boston Adoption Center clinic coordinator. “He loves attention and can be a little mischievous. It’s really remarkable how well he’s learned to function with his limb deformities. He doesn’t let anything get him down!”

“He can’t jump around or climb stairs, and there are times that he will need help getting around. Long term, he might benefit from physical therapy or other forms of assistance, especially since his mobility and needs might change as he grows.”