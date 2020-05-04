Yell County Sheriff’s searching for man wanted in connection to aggravated assault

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault with a car, which is alleged to have occurred in Plainview Monday afternoon.

Johnathan Dakota Smith, 28 is alleged to have fled the scene and then abandoned his car after it broke down on Peeler Gap Road.

Smith was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans and may be trying to get a ride out of the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yell County Sheriff’s Department at 479-495-8477 or 479-495-4881.