Yell County and ACA holds fishing tournament in honor of late deputy killed on duty in 2017

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — A Yell County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty on May 11, 2017.

Lt. Kevin Mainhart was killed while conducting a traffic stop. Lt. Mainhart was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Arkansas Crappie Association are hosting a crappie tournament on Blue Mountain Lake to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors in Yell County.

The entry fee is $100 per boat. 60% of the proceeds will go towards scholarships for a senior in every school district in Yell County.

40% of the proceeds will be paid back to the anglers.

Fishing hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas Crappie Association rules will be implemented for this tournament.

For a complete list of the rules and more information click here.