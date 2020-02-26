Breaking News
Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren to visit Arkansas Feb. 29

Yell County and ACA holds fishing tournament in honor of late deputy killed on duty in 2017

News
Posted: / Updated:

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — A Yell County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed in the line of duty on May 11, 2017.

Lt. Kevin Mainhart was killed while conducting a traffic stop. Lt. Mainhart was also a veteran of the United States Air Force.

The Yell County Sheriff’s Office and the Central Arkansas Crappie Association are hosting a crappie tournament on Blue Mountain Lake to raise money for scholarships for high school seniors in Yell County.

The entry fee is $100 per boat. 60% of the proceeds will go towards scholarships for a senior in every school district in Yell County.

40% of the proceeds will be paid back to the anglers.

Fishing hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anglers must be in the weigh-in line by 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas Crappie Association rules will be implemented for this tournament.

For a complete list of the rules and more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss