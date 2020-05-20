WWII aircraft to perform Memorial Day honor flight over the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Commemorative Air Force’s (CAF) Razorback Wing,

based in North Little Rock, Arkansas will fly their Ryan PT-22 Recruit, World War II trainer aircraft on Memorial Day. The World War II aircraft, known as Miss Cherie, will conduct a flight over the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery to honor and mourn the military personnel who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event is closed to the public. The public can view the Facebook live-steam by going to Arkansas

State Veterans Cemetery North Little Rock Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ASVCNLR/.

“We are grateful to be asked to participate in this year’s Memorial service,” said Mike Tooley, Public

Information Officer of the CAF Razorback Wing. “We fly these aircraft because we believe they

exemplify the hard work and sacrifice of the Greatest Generation – men and women who answered the call of duty when freedom was threatened. We are dedicated to passing along their story to future generations so that their legacy and service will not be forgotten.”

Additional information about the flight can be found on the CAF Razorback Wing’s Facebook page.