Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian jetliner

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The images coming out of Australia are hellish, to say the least. According to CBS News, crews have been battling wildfires for the last five months. It's estimated that close to 200 fires are still burning as of the start of 2020.

Nationwide, at least 25 people have been killed and 2,000 homes have been destroyed as approximately 20 million acres have burned. That's equal to 31,250 square miles. For comparison, Rhode Island is 1,212 square miles, meaning the area affected is 25 times the size of Rhode Island, or the entirety of Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire combined.