HIGGINS, Ark. – Sewer issues in Higgins, Arkansas have left one man and his family looking for answers.

James Elliott called KARK 4 News looking for help getting the broken sewage line fixed near his home. The leak is a few blocks from his house, though it resulted in wastewater running not only on those streets but also on his own.

Elliott said the water is not only visible, but it smells bad. He added that kids have even been playing in it near his home.

“I don’t know what the problem is,” Elliott said. “I know I don’t want to stay here no longer like this.”

Elliott said for nearly a year, he has been trying to get officials out to fix the problem. Though it appears the problem was not knowing who to call.

Working4You worked for a few days to figure out who is in charge of wastewater in Higgins, and after days of searching, tracked down Red Oak Sewage Improvement District. The company is in charge of the sewage in Sweet Home and Higgins.

A spokesperson for Red Oak told KARK 4 News this is the first their team has heard of the issue at all. She added that a crew would be sent out ASAP to fix the issue, and it is one they can easily handle.

Another operator for Red Oak said the issue is worse in Higgins because flooding is worse there. That operator said crews would be out to fix it within a matter of days.