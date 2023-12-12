ALEXANDER, Ark. – An Arkansas man said he’s out of money and out of time while he works with a local police department to settle an accident dispute.

In October, Richard Hoskins said his car was hit by an Alexander police officer off I-30 in Saline County. He said he’s been working to try and get claims processed but Hoskins says the department is giving him the runaround.

“I explained to them that I would not let this matter lie,” Hoskins said.

According to a copy of the accident report, the crash was caused by Alexander Police Officer Brandon Huckaba for “following too closely.”

Hoskins said in the moments after the accident, red flags started to come up.

“I asked who I needed to contact as far as insurance because I didn’t have any insurance information, and at that time, he told me to contact my own insurance,” Hoskins said.

He said it was the start of what would soon be a two-month debate.

Hoskins has liability insurance, which means he can only file a claim when he is at fault. According to Alexander police, the only way to get repairs done is to have the two insurance companies hash it out.

“The department has no issue taking care of the claim, but it has not been put through the right process,” Alexander Assistant Police Chief Jessica Burnett said.

Hoskins said he can’t contact his insurance and said he shouldn’t have to.

“It’s not like we have major damage of multiple thousands of dollars,” Hoskins said. “There’s maybe $1,000 of damage here, but at that point, who do you contact?”

KARK 4 News sat down with Arkansas attorney Taylor King. He said Hoskins doesn’t need to be making any calls to his insurance.

“That’s not right,” King said. “What he needs to do is call the Arkansas Municipal League, just like any other insurance company, and tell them that he wants to make a claim for damages to his vehicle.”

The City of Alexander said this is all just a big misunderstanding, noting that they will pay for damages as long as the process is done what they deem correct.

“He’d need to go to his insurance and say, ‘I was involved in an accident, and here’s the copy of the report, I’m not at fault.’” Burnett said. “They would then contact our insurance, and then our insurance would take care of the claim.”

The Alexander Police Department said this has always been the process they use in accidents. They say up until now, they haven’t had any issues.