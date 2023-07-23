LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General’s Office says time is ticking for unlicensed contractor Stephen Rast.

The AG’s Office got approval from the court for a Warning Order on July 19, which would give Rast 30 days to respond before court proceedings go on without him.

“We’re about to win this suit,” Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said. “We’re going to have a judgment against [Stephen Rast]. [Stephen Rast] You better get right with the law. Call our office. Get yourself an attorney. Whatever you need to do.”

Rast first came under fire in November 2022 for allegedly scamming Arkansans out of thousands of dollars.

In December, the Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit against Rast saying he violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Court records show the Attorney General’s Office has spent months trying to locate and serve Stephen Rast and his wife Taylor Wells. It has called and emailed the couple and hired outside help to locate the two at several addresses.

“We tried every possible option to locate Stephen Rast and we were unable to do that,” Griffin said.

Last week, KARK spoke to two other alleged victims who said they were frustrated with the progress of catching Rast.

“I saw your piece. I understand people are frustrated, but they’ve got to know that we have professionals working on this investigation all the time,” Griffin said.

Griffin says he wants to ensure those victims, the Attorney General’s Office is working on this case, hoping soon to give them some peace.

“I couldn’t be happier with the progress we’ve made, and I would just say to those who are frustrated through this individual’s deceit and theft, we understand, but we are doing everything in our power to rectify it,” Griffin said.

The Warning Order was filed by the AG’s Office on July 17 and approved by the court on July 19.

“This lawsuit is going to continue, and if we do not hear from Mr. Rast in 30 days, judgment will be entered for us, and then we can go to collecting on that judgment,” Griffin said.