JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Working 4 You is checking in with Nigel Jebb and the Land Rover that’s been in his shop for two years.

Gloria Marquez called Working 4 You after she says Jebb stopped returning her calls.

He promised the vehicle would be running today — but it’s not. It’s still sitting in his Jacksonville car shop.

Jebb told us last month one of his mechanics destroyed the engine and he’s had issues getting it repaired.

He says his insurance company is now involved.