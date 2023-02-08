LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.

“Who thinks that someone is going to scam you for your wedding flowers, right?,” newlywed Ashley Sheridan said.

It’s supposed to be one of the happiest times in your life, but Ashley Sheridan said her honeymoon period has turned into anything but.

“Over 6 months later, it’s just unbelievable at this point,” Sheridan said.

In June of 2022, Sheridan shipped her wedding bouquet to Evermore Design Studio, a flower preservation service based out of Little Rock.

The turnaround time for her display box was estimated at 12 weeks but when August rolled around, Sheridan received an email from the owner pushing her date back to October.

“That was the last time I heard from her,” Sheridan said.

KARK 4 News received several emails from other brides complaining about the owner’s spotty communication and failed promises.

Some brides said they have been waiting for over a year to get their preservations back.

“The fact that I don’t have them or even know if they’re ok or what they even look like, is very frustrating,” Sheridan said.

KARK 4 News reached out to Evermore Design Studio and received an email back from the owner Lauren Schlechte.

In it, was a copy of a letter she sent out to the remaining brides in December saying she had gotten backed up on orders and won’t be taking anymore. She also promised to provide weekly updates to the brides each Sunday.

“I haven’t heard an update, and no one else has that I know of,” Sheridan said.

Schlechte said she’s hopeful to have all orders completed by March and is offering refunds to customers.

“I’ll believe it when I see it,” Sheridan said.

As the days pass, more said they are hoping to have their flowers back in their hands again, a momentum they’re hoping isn’t gone forever.

Schlechte has also received several complaints on the Better Business Bureau website. She said she will continue to update all customers on the progress of their items.