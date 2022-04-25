

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – An Arkansas judge is expected to ask the state’s highest court to appoint a special judge to preside over a case involving a schoolteacher, a court clerk said.

Records show Pope County District Court Judge Don Bourne issued an arrest warrant for Kelly Young-Franklin for failure to pay court fines, charges the Russellville city attorney wanted to originally drop five years ago.

Young-Franklin said last week during a Working 4 You investigation that she paid on time and has a receipt to prove it. She was scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, but a Pope County District Court clerk confirmed Monday night that the case has been pushed to June.

Court staff confirmed Judge Bourne has directed his clerk to contact the Arkansas Supreme Court to request a special judge be appointed to hear Young-Franklin’s case.

The schoolteacher, who has publicly spoken against Judge Bourne, has been at the center of several Working 4 You investigations regarding the denial of public defenders in the judge’s court.