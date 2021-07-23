Personnel issues continue at Little Rock PD as officers file suit against city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The tension between employees and leadership at the Little Rock Police Department continues to grow, and now looks to be spilling into court.

Several police officers are suing the city of Little Rock claiming the city isn’t releasing public records related to an investigation into alleged misconduct by Police Chief Keith Humphrey.

The suit filed Friday claims, “this is an evaluation of Chief Keith Humphrey who is according to The City of Little Rock, the sole and final policymaker for the Little Rock Police Department other than for the issue of deadly force, may be hiding incompetence or worse from public inspection.”

According to attorney Robert Newcomb, who is representing the police officers, the officers were interviewed about their treatment at the Little Rock Police Department.

Newcomb said the interviews should be released to his clients.

Request for comment from the city’s spokesperson has not been returned.