LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey hit with another lawsuit tied to his debt

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A debt collection company is suing Little Rock’s police chief, the latest in a growing list of financial troubles for Chief Keith Humphrey.

According to the lawsuit filed in Oklahoma by LVNV Funding LLC, Humphrey owes $12,217.13. The suit claims the charges date back to an account opened in 2018.

Lawyers for Humphrey filed a response asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. This new suit comes almost a year after a Working for You investigation revealed Humphrey defaulted on three credit cards and was sued for more than $30,000 in those cases.

In April 2019, 10 days after Humphrey was sworn in as police chief, American Express National Bank sued, alleging Humphrey owed $19,060.04. A judge later ruled Humphrey had to pay back the money, but if he followed a payment schedule, the total owed would be reduced to $10,680. Court records show Humphrey met the payment scheduled and closed this debt in August 2020.

The other lawsuit was filed by the First National Bank of Omaha. It claimed Humphrey owed $7,976.01. When that case close, the judge also offered a payment plan where Humphrey would be required to pay $5,584. Based on the payment schedule, Humphrey is required to have this debt paid off in October 2021.

While Humphrey was facing both of those cases, American Express sued for another card, saying Humphrey owed $15,870.94. The judge agreed to a payment deal where Humphrey would only owe $11,100. Humphrey is required to pay off this debt by April 2021.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, an attorney for Humphrey had not provided comment on this latest lawsuit.