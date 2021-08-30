LRPD chief hit with new lawsuit alleging inference in internal investigations, claims of favoritism

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new lawsuit was filed against Little Rock Police Department Chief Keith Humphrey Monday, this one claiming he’s showing favoritism.

The lawsuit also names three other high-ranking officers, Assistant Chief Crystal Young-Haskins, Lt. Brittney Gunn and Lt. James Sloan.

The four current and former officers who are bringing the suit – David Mattox, John Michael Trent, Rusty Rothwell and Christopher McCauley – have all sued the chief before.

According to this suit, Humphrey interfered in an internal affairs investigation.

The suit also claims that he favored some employees for promotions and showed leniency to others when handing out punishments.

According to a spokeswoman for the city of Little Rock, the city can’t comment on ongoing legal matters and personnel issues.