LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock’s city attorney has directed the police chief to comply with the state’s open-records law after police officials originally told Working 4 You a report on the department’s staffing study did not exist, citing a misunderstanding.

The Little Rock Police Department was instructed Friday by City Attorney Tom Carpenter to release a draft version of the staffing study. The assessment was conducted by the Center for Public Safety Management.

The Little Rock Board of Directors approved the $87,500 staffing study in 2021. The Washington-based firm has been studying the department and is charged with making recommendations on how to deploy police personnel.

Working 4 You filed a request under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act (AFOIA) on the evening of February 25, 2022. KARK requested the report sent to LRPD from the study group, however, the request was denied.

The Little Rock Police Department’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Unit is responsible for receiving requests, forwarding requests to the appropriate personnel, then forwarding the material to the outside requestor.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide you with a copy of that document because the company has not released the final report,” the department’s FOIA unit wrote in the request denial. “There are no public records that meets this request at this time.”

Email documents reveal the department’s FOIA unit asked the chief’s office to provide the report but two administrative assistants said they were “not aware” of the department receiving the assessment.

“I am not aware of us having received the report,” one administrative assistant wrote to the FOIA unit on February 27, 2022.

More than an hour later, a second administrative assistant followed up via email.

“We have not received any such report to my knowledge,” the administrative assistant said.

LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey, who called the staffing study long overdue, responded to the chain email as well.

“The company has not released the final report,” Humphrey wrote.

A source inside city hall confirmed a draft copy of the report had been shared with most, if not all, police command staff. The source tells Working 4 You that the report is not finalized and that the police department is working on possible modifications or amendments before the staffing study group finalizes it.

Working 4 You expanded the request to include a preliminary copy of the report.

“I was advised by the Chief’s office that we don’t have a copy yet,” replied a police FOIA Unit sergeant.

Working 4 You notified the police department and Carpenter Thursday night that the City and department is in violation of the state’s FOIA regulations, which includes draft documents and are subject to disclosure.

Hours later, email records show the city attorney instructed Humphrey to release the document.

“The fact a final report on the staffing issue has not been completed is irrelevant. If there is a draft report from the Center, or even at the Center, paid for with public monies, it is subject to disclosure pursuant to the Arkansas FOIA,” Carpenter wrote.

The staffing study was ultimately released early Friday afternoon but Carpenter emphasized the document is only a draft and it is being reviewed internally by the city for possible amendments, modifications or other changes.

LRPD spokesman Mark Edwards said Friday that there was a miscommunication issue.

“We don’t have the report,” said Edwards. “It’s a rough draft. Not a final report.”

Edwards called it a “breakdown in communication.”

“No one was trying to intentionally keep the document from being released,” said Edwards.

Little Rock City Director Doris Wright said Friday she did not know a draft version of the staffing study was floating around.

“I’m not surprised this information is just now being provided because there’s a belief in city hall that we should not know city business. That’s how we are treated,” Wright said.

Wright said she did not expect the city to provide a draft version to the board.

“The public, the media, everybody has a different understanding of how things actually operate,” she said.

Little Rock City Director BJ Wyrick said the board does not typically get involved in these types of discussions.

“In this administration, it’s not unusual to not have knowledge of administration activities,” Wyrick said. “If there’s a draft out there, we would be interested in any information available.”

A spokesman for Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said the draft report is a public document and is subject to disclosure.

“Initially, it was believed the request was seeking the final report, as the draft report is subject to change and the department did not wish subsequent changes to be the cause of confusion or misinformation,” said the Mayor’s spokesman.

The spokesman said the document has been released under the FOIA law and his commitment to being open, honest and transparent about City operations.

Working 4 You started reviewing the rough draft. Some of the key observations found: