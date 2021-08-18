Lawsuit against LRPD Chief Keith Humphrey expands with new claims by former assistant chief, current officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A former assistant chief of police and a current officer with the Little Rock Police Department are making new claims that they were retaliated against by the police chief.

The two officers just filed an updated lawsuit, a move coming almost a year after Working 4 You first outlined how the other officers in the department sued Chief Keith Humphrey.

According to the updated suit, Chief Alice Fulk who now heads the Arkansas State Capitol Police, retired from the LRPD last November and claimed she left the department because of the chief’s retaliation.

Meanwhile, Christina Plummer claims she was passed up for a promotion in favor of two officers who scored lower than she did on required testing.

Officials with the city of Little Rock have said they won’t comment on pending litigation.

