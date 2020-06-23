KARK’s Susan El Khoury to lead Working 4 You

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- KARK’s Susan El Khoury will lead our investigation team, Working 4 You.

El Khoury joined KARK as a general assignment reporter in April 2018.

She came to Arkansas from Michigan, where she had worked as an anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate WILX-TV in Lansing.

El Khoury graduated from Boston College’s communication honors program and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University.

“We are excited to have Susan lead our team in the role of Investigative Reporter,” said Ernie Paulson, KARK’s News Director. “She has proven herself as a reporter who dives far beneath the surface of every story. Her reporting is always thorough and accurate. Susan will do a great job seeking out the truth, holding people accountable, and uncovering information every Arkansan needs to know about.”

If you have a tip, call the Working 4 You tipline at 501-340-4448 or email working4you@kark.com.