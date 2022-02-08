LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas senator called KARK’s Working 4 You team to the floor of the senate’s judiciary committee.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary State Senator Alan Clark (R-Lonsdale) asked KARK 4’s Mitch McCoy to testify before lawmakers about Working 4 You’s investigation into the access of Arkansas public defenders.

In October, KARK uncovered court documents that showed a judge denied the public defender to some Arkansans who reported being unemployed to some barely making minimum wage.

The judge said in October that he typically does not appoint the public defender if someone is employed and he always tries to make the right decision.

McCoy offered lawmakers insight into what he found and what he’s uncovered since.

“We have heard from some, that there is no checks and balances when it comes to a judge deciding [on public defender appointment],” said McCoy.

McCoy told lawmakers that there are other counties that he is looking into, however, finding denials is a challenge because district courts in Arkansas are not required to transcribe what is said.

“Finding instances of people being denied is difficult, as most district courts here in Arkansas, they are not required to transcribe what is said in court,” said McCoy.

State Senator Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) questioned if the legislative branch has the power to change aspects of the current law or if the issue falls on the state’s judicial branch.

“What gives the authority, to the judges, to be the sole-describer of this,” he questioned.

Clark said he may ask the Administrative Offices of the Court to attend the next committee meeting to get more questions answered.

“Do the courts recognize our authority, by statue, or do they come back and say it’s part of their rule making authority,” said Clark.

No date for the next meeting has been announced.

Click here to watch the full testimony.

