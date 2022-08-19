DEVALLS BLUFF, Ark. – A former DeValls Bluff fire chief said he and four other firefighters were terminated last week by the city mayor. He said they seek answers after not getting an explanation for their firing.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” said Kelly Hutchinson, the former fire chief.

Hutchinson said the news came at the end of last week.

“The mayor called me on the phone and said, ‘You need to come by city hall,'” Hutchinson said. “I went up there. ‘You’re terminated.’ Why? I didn’t get a reason why.”

When reached via phone Thursday, Mayor Darlene Connor did not provide any information.

“Under investigation and I cannot comment at this time,” Connor said over text.

Hutchinson said he’s only heard rumors, including a possible Arkansas State Police investigation regarding the mishandling of city money. A spokesperson for ASP said Thursday that no such investigation is underway, and the Prairie County Prosecutor’s office has not requested one to start.

“I want to know what I got terminated for,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he worried about what could happen if there was a major fire. He said some of the fired firefighters could operate the trucks and respond to calls faster than others.

“We were all local right here in town,” Hutchinson said. “Something goes off, we were there for it. Now there isn’t anybody.”

Hutchinson said he wants to know what happened so rumors can be cleared up.

“I want answers as to what’s going on,” Hutchinson said. “Why are they running me down like this?”