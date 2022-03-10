LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There may be no sign of relief at the gas pump any time soon, but there are some things Arkansas drivers can do to help conserve fuel and save money.

Experts say it could start with making sure gas caps are not loose or damaged. AAA also recommends avoiding jackrabbit starts or hard accelerations, both of which can greatly increase fuel consumption.

Adjust vehicle speed to “time” traffic lights could reduce repeated braking and acceleration, which can improve fuel efficiency. AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said when driving up on a red light or stop sign, drivers should take their foot off the gas early and allow their car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

“Whether you’re at home or work right now, go outside your vehicle and look to see if you have any heavy or bulky items in your trunk or backseat that you’re not regularly using right now,” Chabarria added.

Experts say drivers could improve their gas mileage by as much as 10% by maintaining their vehicle’s air filter. A dirty air filter can limit the flow of air into the engine, and the ripple effects go on from there.

With wild weather on the way, there are also some things drivers can do ahead and after the cold weather. According to the EPA, drivers could save about 3% of their car’s gas if their tires are properly inflated.

Experts also said drivers want their vehicles to be as aerodynamic as possible when driving at high speeds. When the weather warms, they advise keeping windows rolled up and the sunroof closed, which could save gas mileage by 10%.