LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It was less than a picture-perfect wedding for one central Arkansas bride who says her photographer never showed up.

Now she says she’s out hundreds of dollars and priceless memories.

Working 4 You was contacted by Alyssa Brewer for help on this issue. She said “I Do” to her husband in June, a perfect wedding that was missing just one thing.

“She ghosted me,” Brewer said.

Alyssa says she first contacted Kayla McDaniel with Pastel Polaroid Photography in July of 2022. She says McDaniel signed a contract for engagement shoots and the wedding, originally totaling $900.

Brewer said Kayla was there for the first engagement shoot, but when it came time for the second, Alyssa and her soon to be husband were left waiting on the Capitol steps.

“We were just realizing that she’s not going to show up,” Brewer said.

The couple had to book a last-minute photographer, shelling out another $500, but they still hoped Kayla would be there.

“I sent her the day-of timeline, I sent her the address, and she never showed up,” Brewer said.

Brewer is one of many who are now seeking a refund from McDaniel.

“I’m out $700 and Kayla has completely cut contact with a majority of people she scammed,” Sydney Hunter stated.

Hunter is another bride who said she’s frustrated after trying to cancel her wedding session with Kayla for months.

She says the last time she’s heard from McDaniel was early May.

Our team tried reaching out to Kayla McDaniel, sending emails, social media messages and calling her.

We received a message back Monday saying, “I tried, and I failed. I’m beyond regretful but I have full intentions of paying everyone back.”

McDaniel says she is waiting on some extra money to come in and then she can start ‘making things right.’

Brewer says as of Monday, she has not received a refund, she also said she is seeking legal action.

“I want justice. I want her behind bars. This is fraud, she’s stealing from people,” Brewer stated.