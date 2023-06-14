BRYANT, Ark. – A Bryant homeowner said she wants answers, waiting for crews to clean up a mess left behind.

Erica Horne said she got a notice a few months ago saying her neighborhood would be getting fiber optic internet. At first, she said the news was welcomed.

“I work from home, my children are home. I have three boys. One loves to game with his friends and complains about the current internet that we have lagging,” Horne said.

Horne said she was excited until work began.

“A gentleman came up and rang my doorbell and asked me to come outside and they said, ‘You’re going to want to see this hole,’” Horne said.

She said panic set in as she watched crews dig up her yard, leaving behind dirt and rock.

“I asked repeatedly [and they said] ‘Oh yeah, we’re going to fix it, we’re going to fix it. It’s not a problem. We will make it as good as new if not better,’” Horne said.

Horne said that was more than two weeks ago.

KARK 4 News reached out to the company that handled the installation, MasTec. Service Manager Chris Walker said there has been a delay in getting sod in and repairs will start in about three to four weeks. Walker ensured that he was working to fix the issue.

Horne said repairs should have been done sooner.

“It’s very disappointing that they’ve not fallen through on their word,” Horne said.

As time ticks on, Horne said she is looking forward to seeing grass grown, regaining the excitement she once had.

“I’m starting to see the trucks and vans roll in getting their homes set up with [internet], and I’m still left with a huge mess in my yard,” Horne said.