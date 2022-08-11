LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas said the electricity will not be shut off at Big Country Chateau apartments, and the complex is now up to date on its bills.

This comes after tenants learned their electricity and water would be shut off on September 1, with those bills included in their rent.

Two weeks ago, Little Rock city officials inspected the complex and discovered more than a thousand violations, with more than 300 of those being life-safety violations that had to be fixed by Thursday.

KARK has not heard back yet from Central Arkansas Water on whether it still plans to shut off that utility.