BBB warns of vacationing scams

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Relaxing on the beach, hiking a mountain or cruising in the Gulf are all things people love doing in the summer, but there are some things you need to watch for before planning your summer vacation.

“Watch for Facebook ads and those popup ads about these great fabulous vacation deals,” BBB Arkansas President & CEO Janet Robb said. “If you can get two weeks in Italy for $298 dollars, there’s probably something wrong there. That’s probably not a real ad.”

Before you click submit on any online lodging reservations, the BBB said it’s wise to use a credit card.

“That provides you some built-in protections,” Robb said.

Also, before you hit the road or board your flight, remember the internet is called the “world wide web” for a reason. If you post online that you’re leaving town, that could be the perfect opportunity for crooks to come in your home and wipe you out.

“Depending on how you have your privacy settings set up on Facebook, you may have just told the whole world that your house is sitting there unoccupied and unprotected while you’re out of town,” Robb said.

She suggests you wait until you get home to post your fun vacation pictures on social media.