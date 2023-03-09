LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin issued a consumer alert Thursday about products containing Delta-8 THC.

Griffin warned about the unregulated nature of Delta-8 THC, often packaged as gummies or drinks. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana.

“Recreational Delta-8 and related products are harmful, unregulated, and parents should be vigilant to ensure they aren’t accessible to children,” Griffin said. “These products are widely available, sold online and in convenience stores and gas stations, with no age requirement to purchase.”

Griffin also cautioned about Delta-8 packaging which is not required to be childproof and often mimics candy packaging.

The attorney general also gave support to Senate Bill 358, introduced last Friday, that would move Delta-8 and similar products to the same class as marijuana, including restrictions on its sale and use.

“Delta-8 should be banned in Arkansas. I strongly support SB358 to protect Arkansas’s children,” Griffin said.

Delta-8 THC is sold through a provision in the federal farm bill that allows hemp products with less than 0.3% THC to be produced and sold.

A recent Working4You investigation found multiple calls to the state’s poison control center from people, including children, who had consumed Delta-8.