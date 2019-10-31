Arkansas AG’s Office warns of charity scams over the holidays

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Attorney General is warning Arkansans to be cautious about giving donations during the upcoming holiday giving season. AG Leslie Rutledge’s Office said con artists are constantly inventing new ways or recycling old scams to trick generous Arkansans.

AARP Volunteer Warren Searls helps members avoid potential scams. He said there are some red flags to be aware of when it comes to donating to charities.

Are they pressuring you to give right now? A legitimate charity will welcome your donation whenever you choose to make it.

Did you get a thank-you for a donation you don’t remember making? Unscrupulous fundraisers use this trick to lower your resistance to giving to them.

Are they promising that 100-percent of your donation will go toward the cause the charity is helping?

“We know that they have expenses. Somebody’s sitting on that phone talking to you and chances are they’re not doing it for totally free,” Searls said. “There are volunteers and so volunteers need to be fed, there’s phone lines, there’s phone bills, so no charity can afford to give away all the money they collect.”

All charities in the State of Arkansas must be registered with the Arkansas Secretary of State. You can verify if they are legitimate by going to the SOS website. You can also check with the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office.