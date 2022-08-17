LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to announce a new lawsuit.

In a release, the attorney general’s office said the lawsuit was being filed by the Public Protection Department but did not elaborate as to who the AG was targeting with the suit.

In the past few months, Rutledge has filed lawsuits against multiple companies including major insulin manufacturers and Family Dollar. She has also joined other state attorney generals in lawsuits concerning border crisis, abortions and COVID-19.

This news briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player at the top of this page.