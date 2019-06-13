Working 4 You: Ways to spot a moving scam

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summer is a hot time for moving, it’s also a time when scammers prey on people relocating.

We all know moving can be stressful so you definitely don’t want the added stress of trusting a moving company only to have that company take advantage of you.

Here are some things you should look out for when you’re moving.

Watch for signs of a fly-by-night company. That’s any company that has no address and no information about a mover’s registration or insurance.

A warning sign is if phone calls are answered with a generic mover rather than a company name.

Also, another sign is if the company doesn’t make an on-site inspection but does estimates over the phone.



Be wary of unusual requests, like a large down payment or full payment in advance.

And it’s important to always get all costs in writing.

“The worst thing you can do is hire someone, they’ve given you a verbal estimate, estimate, just an estimate, they come, they move your stuff, they put it in storage until your new place is ready. You’re ready for your furniture, and they’re going to provide you with a bill threes times what you thought it was going to be originally,” says Janet Robb.

If a company does hold your furniture hostage, call police, or the Better Business Bureau for help.

It’s important to keep an inventory of your property. And remember you can verify all companies on the BBB’s website.