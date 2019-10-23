Worker reported pinned under trailer in Jonesboro, coroner called to scene

News
Posted: / Updated:

KAIT photo

Donate to Help Veterans

JONESBORO, Ark. – KAIT Region 8 News reports a worker has been pinned under a trailer at a local business and the coroner has been called to the scene.

Emergency crews were called in around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

More details to come.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories