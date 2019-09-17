Work on Kanis Road widening will require traffic shift

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During the week of September 23, travel lanes on Kanis Road between Shackleford Road and Embassy Drive will be shifted to the north onto new pavement.

This change in the traffic pattern is needed to begin the next phase of street improvements on the south side of Kanis Road.

There will be a lane shifts on Kais Road west of Shackleford Road and west of Embassy Drive.

The work is scheduled to continue in the area into the second quarter of 2020. Additional traffic advisories will be issued as the work progresses.

There are no detour routes that are required but people should be cautious when traveling through the work zone and reduce speed. Please observe and obey all construction signage.