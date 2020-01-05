Woman’s body recovered from Lake Hamilton Sunday

LAKE HAMILTON, Ark. – A woman’s body has been recovered from Lake Hamilton after being spotted Sunday morning.

Details regarding the identity of the woman have not been released.

Three men who had been fishing in the area discovered the body in the water at a dock off Lakeshore Drive, according to a social media post.

Garland County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the County coroner responded to the scene shortly before noon.

The woman’s body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for further investigation.

More details are expected to be released after that preliminary examination, according to the Garland County Sheriff’s Office.