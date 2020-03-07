Woman who falls 50 feet into waterfall recovering, recalls hike that changed her life

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miranda Hill said she’s been going to Heber Springs for five years straight, she enjoys nature and went out there for peace, and now this one trip has changed her life.

“I’m like help me, just help me,” Hill said. “I can’t feel my legs.”

A moment in time, 36-year-old Hill will never forget.

“I step off this rock right here and I’m trying to just sit on it and I slip,” Hill said.

She can recall every detail down to the shoes she had on.

“My glow Nike’s I always wear to hike with,” Hill said.

When she fell about 50 feet down into a waterfall Tuesday.

“I did try to catch myself and I started sliding down on my belly and my legs hit the water first,” Hill said. “And then the big rocks at the bottom of it.”

She said it all just happened so fast.

“I didn’t realize it may just be a little slippery because it was a little dapper out, it’s been raining a lot. I didn’t catch that thought,” Hill said.

She broke both of her legs and has to learn how to walk again. Hill said hiking and going to Heber Springs is nothing new for her. She has pictures of times she was at the top of Bridal Veil Falls. For her it was somewhere she would go often with her best friend.

“I’m staring up at the trees, I’m listening, I’m meditating,” Hill said.

Although the fall didn’t take her life, it definitely changed it.

“I felt like I was already dying, dead,” she said.

Now Hill said she is focused on recovering but also using one of the most terrifying experiences to warn others.

“I just feel like everybody should be safe out there, you know when they’re hiking,” Hill said.

Hill also said the one thing that keeps her going is by staying positive and thinking about her family. She said she appreciates all the love and support from her friends, co-workers and former co-workers, strangers and even UAMS.

She also has a GoFundMe account to raise money, since she can’t work at the moment. Click here for more on the fundraiser.