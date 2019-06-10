Woman trying to return family Bible to original owners

JONESBORO, Ark. – Every now and then you stumble across something very interesting.

And that’s exactly what one woman did in a Goodwill Store in Jonesboro.

The new owner of a Bible from the 1800s hopes to reunite it to its original family.

The owner chooses to remain anonymous, but does not want to keep her love for the Bible to be kept a secret…

“It’s just a great piece of history that I have really enjoyed, and I know someone out there will get more enjoyment out of it than I have.”

When she bought the Bible… she thought she was only getting a good deal.

But little did she know behind the cover..

“She wrote down dates of deaths, how they died. Her husband, her brother, different members of the family.”

And for the family she hopes to reunite the Bible with..

“Hopefully this Bible goes on, and on, and on, and continues to live in the hearts of this family.”

The Bible has connections to several with the last name Kinley…

The obituary of Walter Kinley dated back to 19-61 and he lived in Iowa…

If you know anyone with a connection to this Bible give us a call so we can get you in touch with the owner.