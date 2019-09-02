Woman robbed by panhandler

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock police are investigating after a woman who gave money to a panhandler was robbed.

It happened late Sunday night in the parking lot of Osage Liquor Store on Asher Ave. The store was closed at the time.

According to police the woman had gotten into an argument with a friend of hers and left her house to cool off. The victim told police while she was in the parking lot a man approached her asking for 50 cents. She gave him a dollar and says that’s when he knocked her down and took all of her money.

“It’s kind of like you’re biting off the hand that feeds you,” says Tommy Ferrell who is homeless.

Ferrell says he’s been on both sides of the story. He’s asked people for money and has had people ask him for money. “The way I feel about this situation is that it’s kind of jacked up,” says Ferrell. “I feel bad because no one had to do that.”

Police say the woman wasn’t hurt badly.

If you have any information about this crime contact LRPD.