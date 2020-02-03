UPDATE: Arrest made in year-old case where woman was killed in Pine Bluff shooting

UPDATE:

An arrest was made in connection to the homicide from a year ago.

Terry Gray, 29, was arrested after being in court recently where a judge ruled there was enough evidence for him to go to trial.

Surveillance video of the shooting was key into making the arrest, he is facing a capitol murder charge, which means if found guilty he could face the death penalty.

ORIGINAL STORY:

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A woman is dead and a man wounded after a shooting in Pine Bluff.

It happened near the intersection of Camden Rd. and Interstate 530 around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say someone shot at their car as it sat in a driveway near the entrance of a gas station. After the shooting the car rolled down the street before coming to rest where it was found by officers. The suspect left the area and has not yet been identified.

The victim has been identified as Amanda Lee, 22. The wounded man has been identified as David Smith, 26, of Pine Bluff. The Pine Bluff Police Department described his condition as stable in a Wednesday afternoon update.

This is the fourth homicide of 2019 in Pine Bluff.

Police are hoping to get more information from surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300. Information can be shared via Facebook at the link listed below.

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/pinebluff.pbpd/