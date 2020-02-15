Breaking News
Three juveniles arrested Thursday night on suspicion of posting hoax threats against Sylvan Hills High, FBI says
Woman dies in accident near Vilonia

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — A woman is dead after a car accident Friday afternoon near Vilonia.
33-year-old Robyn Jones of Vilonia died as a result of the wreck.

It happened near the intersection of Arkavalley Road and Rocky Road around 3:00 p.m.

According to the preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Jones went out of control and crossed traffic, striking a tree on the left side of the roadway.
The weather was clear and dry at the time of the accident.

The investigation into the cause is continuing.

